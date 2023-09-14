Michael Healy, Dublin and Roscrea

Wilson Road, Mount Merrion, Dublin and formerly of Roscrea.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Clonskeagh CNU, Dublin.

Pre-deceased by his parents Paddy and Bessie and his sister Eithne.

Sadly missed by his cousins, extended members of the Healy and O Leary families, his carer Mary and his great neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Friday evening from 6pm with removal at 7pm arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53PK82) at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10 followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

The mass will be livestreamed on www.stcronanscluster.ie