Michael Hayes Whitebarns Killeen Nenagh.

Reposing at his home in Whitebarns on Wednesday from 4 o’c to 7 o’c.

Remains will arrive to Killeen Church on Thursday for his Requiem mass at 11 o’c

Followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery Silvermines.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence