Michael Grace, Limerick

Cloon and Commons, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick.

January 7th 2023

Peacefully in the tender and loving care of all at Milford Care Centre.

Predeceased by his brothers John and Pat, sisters Kathleen and Mary.

Survived by his heartbroken wife and best friend Trish, his daughter, sisters Sr. Joan and Carmel (Kinsella), nieces, nephews, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing this Monday January 9th in Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell from 5pm with removal at 6:30pm to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell.

Requiem mass this Tuesday January 10th at 11:30am followed by burial immediately afterwards in Burgess Cemetery (please approach Burgess Cemetery from the Limerick side).

Mask wearing is optional.

Michael’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed here https://www.castleconnellparish.ie/webcam/