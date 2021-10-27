Michael Gleeson, Holycross

Michael Gleeson

Lisnagrough, Holycross, Thurles.

Peacefully after a short illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of the staff of Clonmel Regional Hospital. Predeceased by his sisters Maureen (Ryan Agent), Kitty (Ollie, Gilfoyle) and Chrissy, brother Liam. Will be sadly missed by his loving family; devoted wife Catherine (Kitty), daughters Catherine and Ann, sons Noel, Michael, Kevin and Conor, grandchildren Daragh, Cathal, Michéal, Clodagh, Patrick, Emma, Jamie, Aaron, Natasha, Kathlyn, Liam and Callum, son-in-law Ken, daughters-in-law Bernie and Gill, brother Timmy, sister Peggy, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 28th October from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday 29th October at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Old Cemetery, Holycross.

The mass will be live-streamed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey

