Michael Gerard (Gerry) Duffy , Clonmel & Mayo

Cherrymount, Clonmel, and late of Charlestown Co. Mayo.

25th November 2022 peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital

Sadly missed by his loving wife Jill, sons Brian and Padraig, daughters in law Heather and Lizzie, grandchildren, brothers Martin and JP, sister Mary, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home Kickham St. Clonmel (E91PK19) on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral service will take place at Shannon Crematorium on Tuesday 29th November at 3pm