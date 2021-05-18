Michael Francis O’Donnell, Fethard

St Johnstown, Fethard,

May 17th 2021.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Madeline, daughter Susan, sons James and Neil, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren Jake and Ruby, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Michael’s Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday in St Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass, at 11.30 and may be watched online at Churchcamlive.ie/Moyglass

Burial will take place in the adjoining Cemetery after Mass.

House private please.

