Michael Fox, Cahir

Kilavenogue, Burncourt, Cahir, Co. Tipperary.

On 11th September 2023 peacefully at Corpus Cristi nursing Home Mitchelstown.

Michael (Mike) beloved husband of Maura (nee Derby), much loved father of Pat, Juliet (Roberts) and Owen. Lovingly remembered by his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren Isolde, Shane, Derval (Jordan), her husband Shaun, great grandson Theo, daughter in law Margaret, son in law Mark, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday 12th September from 5pm to 8pm.

Requiem mass on Wednesday 13th at 12pm in The Church of the Assumption, Burncourt followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.