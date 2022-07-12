Michael Forde, Nenagh and Capparoe

Glen Mews, Birr Road, Nenagh & late of Capparoe.

Peacefully surrounded by his family at Milford Hospice Limerick.

Will be sadly missed by his loving family, partner Maura, sons & daughter Joe, Michelle & Johnathan. Cherished grandchildren Saoirse & Cian. Brothers Seamus, Martin, John, Christopher & Brendan, Sisters Mary, Anne, Kathleen, Eileen & Geraldine. Sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday from 5 to 7 o’clock.

His remains will arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Silvermines on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Lisboney new Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to www.milfordcarecentre.ie