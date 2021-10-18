Michael A. Fogarty, Nenagh.

25 Summerhill, Nenagh.

October 17th 2021, peacefully, after a long illness, bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Medical Ward 2, at University Hospital Nenagh.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Josephine.

Dearly loved brother of Ann (Smyth), Mart (Peel), twin brother William, Connie, Beatrice (Gleeson), Richard, Liz (O’Reilly), John and Denise (Breen), uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brothers-in-law, his loyal friend Frank, great friends, neighbours and carers.

Removal from his home on Tuesday at 12.30pm, to arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Funeral Mass at 1 o’clock, followed by private cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

The service in Shannon Crematorium will begin at 4.30pm and can be viewed on www.shannoncrematorium.com and enter the password MF19CN from 4.25pm.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, Milford Care Centre or Friends of Nenagh Hospital.

House private please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence