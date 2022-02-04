Michael Dwan, Holycross

Newtown House, Holycross, Thurles.

Will be sadly missed by his devoted and loving wife Marie, daughters Michelle and Noelette (Duggan), sons William and Michael, grandchildren Emma, John and Niamh, daughters-in-law Samantha and Pauline, Michelle’s partner Malcolm, brothers Kevin and Liam, sisters Nancy and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Ann, Lucy, Annette (Mee), Helen, Breda and Pauline, brother-in-law Michael (Ryan), cousins, good neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his Residence (E41 E659) on Saturday 5th Feb. from 3pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Sunday 6th Feb. at 1pm for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Following family wishes please continue to wear facemasks and no handshaking.

The mass can be viewed here.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence