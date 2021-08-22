Michael Dollery, Cloughjordan

Sopwell, Cloughjordan, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

Predeceased by his wife Nancy and brother Philly. Loving father to Karen, Sinead and Michael. Devoted grandfather to Frankie, Millie, Jamie, Sean, Michael, Mia, Liam, Clodagh and Doireann. Son in law Frank, Daughter in law Eileen.

Will be missed by all, especially his brothers John and Patrick, sisters Kathleen and Josephine, all his in-laws, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Borrisokane on Tuesday evening from 5p.m to 7p.m for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to the Pike Church, Ballingarry on Wednesday morning for mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Ballingarry Cemetery.

Subject to current Government Covid-19 advice on gatherings, a maximum of 50 people can attend.

The mass will be livestreamed on the following link: http://www.premieravproductions.com.

