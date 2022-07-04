Michael (Dikie) Kelly, Ballina

Cullina, Ballina.

Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family on the 3rd of July.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, sons Dominic and Michael, daughters Siobhain, Sharon and Fidelma, daughter in law Sharon, sons in law Warwick and Robert; his adored grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May Michael’s Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Lynch’s Funeral Home this Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11:30am in the Church of Our Lady and St. Lua Ballina, burial afterwards in Ballina Church Grounds.