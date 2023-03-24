Michael Cormack, Killenaule

Kylenahone, Killenaule, Thurles
23rd March 2023. Peacefully, in the kind and loving care of the staff at Acorn Lodge, Cashel.
Beloved son of the late Hugh & Margaret.
Dearly loved husband of Maria. Michael will be sadly missed by Maria, sisters-in-law, Joan, Deirdre, Fiona & Jacqueline, brothers-in-law Christopher & Desmond, aunt-in-law Kathleen Cormack, cousins, neighbours & friends.
May Michael Rest in Peace
Reposing at O’Connell’s Funeral Home Killenaule this Saturday evening from 5 to 7 o’clock.
Removal on Sunday morning to St. Mary’s Church Killenaule for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.