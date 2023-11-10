Michael Corcoran, Templemore

Curraduff, Killea, Templemore, Co. Tipperary,

9th of November 2023. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family, under the excellent care of the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin.

Pre-deceased by his sisters Eileen, Mary, Margaret, Ann and Theresa.

Dearly beloved husband of Ann adored father of Matt, Catherine, Mary and Brigid, daughter in law Kathy, son in law Matt, grandchildren Michael, Cillian and Kate, brothers Fr. Jim and Monsignor Tim, sister Elizabeth, nephew John and his family, brother-in-law Jim, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Sunday Evening from 4-30 pm to 7 pm.

Requiem Mass in St. James’s Church Killea on Monday at 11 am. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 4 pm.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.ejgrey.com