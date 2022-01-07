Michael Corcoran, Killenaule.

Lower Graigue, Killenaule, Thurles

7th January 2022.

In the care of nurses and staff of Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Will be sadly missed by his brother William (Billy), sister Nora, nieces Lisa, Clare & Sarah, nephews, nieces, gran nieces, gran nephews, extended relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Connell’s Funeral Home Killenaule on Saturday evening from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

Arriving at St. Mary’s Church Killenaule on Sunday morning for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed at www.churchcamlive.ie/Killenaule.

Please adhere to Government & HSE guidelines regarding hand shaking and face coverings.

Messages of sympathy can be left on the Condolence page below.

