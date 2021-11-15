Michael Corbett, London and Rossmore

London and formerly The Spa, Turraheen, Rossmore.

Died unexpectedly on November 10th at his late sister Maryanne’s residence on Moyne Road, Thurles. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Annie Mary, brothers Ned, Johnny and Bill, sisters Josephine and Maryanne.

He will be sadly missed by his loving family; wife Maura, son Ciaran, daughter Aine, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Sharon, brother Tommy, sisters Nora (Lyons) and Teresa (Droney), uncle Michael, aunt Bridie, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law Marian, brothers-in-law Ned and Tom, relatives and friends.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday, 17th November, at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Funeral Service and burial will take place in London at a later date.

For those who cannot attend, the Mass can be viewed online at www.thurlesparish.ie

