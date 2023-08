The death has occurred of Michael Connery, Abbey St., Tipperary Town & formerly of Ballinanima, Kilfinane.

Michael passed away, peacefully at Deerpark Nursing Home, Lattin surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, 5th August 2023.

Sadly missed by sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Arriving at St. Andrew’s Church, Kilfinane, for Requiem Mass on Tuesday, August 8th, at 11am followed by burial in Kilfinane Cemetery.