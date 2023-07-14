Michael Comerford, Carrick-on-Suir & Co. Wexford

Carrick Beg House, Carrick-on-Suir, and formerly of the Kickham Inn, Carrick-on-Suir, and Old Court, Adamstown, Co. Wexford.

Pre deceased by his brother Tony.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret and sons Paschal and Denis, sisters Eileen and Brigid, brother-in-law Nick, daughters-in-law Karen and Lorraine, grandchildren Nathan, Odhran, Rian, Joe, Liam and Emma, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Michael rest in peace.

Michael will be reposing at his Home on Sunday from 4pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Molleran’s Church Carrick beg on Monday for requiem Mass at 1pm, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Meals on wheels Carrick-on-Suir.