Michael Collins, Newport

High Street, Newport.

Michael died at The Park Nursing Home, Castletroy, 23rd June 2023.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen (nee Ryan Cooper), sons & daughters John, Denis, Michael, Mary (Dalton), Thomas, Joseph, James, Karol (McGivern) and Katherine, grandchildren, sons and daughters-in-law, brother John, sisters Eileen (Parkinson) and Mary (Gleeson), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Saturday from 5pm to 8pm.

Arriving on Sunday to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport for Requiem Mass at 11.30 which can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/newport

Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice