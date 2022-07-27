Michael Collins, Limerick and Nenagh

Lower Church Road, Raheen, Limerick, formerly of Old Kildimo, Limerick and Carrigatoher, Nenagh.

Michael died peacefully, surrounded by his family, in University Hospital, Limerick, on 27th July 2022.

Sadly missed by his devoted wife Bridget, loving children Michael, Christopher & Alice, adored grandchildren Ruth, Charlie, Eve & Harry, daughters-in-law Emma & Jennifer, son-in-law Tommy, brother Liam, sisters Mary, Colette & Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relative and many friends.

Pre-deceased by his brother Eddie & sister Margaret.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, on Friday from 5pm to 6:30pm.

Arriving at St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen, on Saturday for 12 noon Mass, streamed live here.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

House Private Please.