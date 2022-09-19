Michael Collins, Dublin and Portarlington

Greenville Terrace, South Circular Road, Dublin 8 and formerly of Main Street, Portarlington.

16th of September 2022.

Passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of Tallaght ICU staff surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly, missed by all his family Catherine, Ned, Martin, Bridget, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grand nephews along with extended family and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church Drom on Tuesday Morning at 11.30 am.

Interment in Drom Old Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left on www.ejgrey.com