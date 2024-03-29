Michael Coady, Carrick on Suir

29 Clairin, Carrick-on-Suir
Poet, writer and musician.
Died peacefully surrounded by family on 25th March 2024.
Loved and missed by his wife Martina, their children Niamh, Lucy and James; his sisters Dorothy, Áine and Joan; his grandchildren Patrick, Clementine, Annie Mai, Elizabeth and Cion. Predeceased by his brothers Paddy, George and sister Mai.
Reposing at his home on Sunday from 3pm to 6pm – house private at all other times.
Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 10.30am in St. Nicholas’ Church, Carrick-on-Suir, followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please; donations to charity, if desired.
Solas na bhFlaitheas dá anam uasal.