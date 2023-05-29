Michael Cleary (Mickey Tipp), Limerick & Emly

Cluaindara, Anglesboro, Co. Limerick and formerly of Bartoose, Emly,

Predeceased by his wife Mary Ann (nee Connolly), their baby son Martin, his sisters Bridget, Teresa and Mary Philomena and brothers Paddy and Owen.

He will be forever loved and sadly missed by his loving sons Patrick and Johnny, daughters Joanne (McGrath) and Anne Marie, brother Christy, son in law Anthon and Alan, daughters in law Norma and Marie, grandchildren Chloe, Abbie, Eve, Myah. Mel, Brannan, Brogan, Alanna-Mae, Vivienne, Marianne and Louis, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence in Cluaindara (Eircode V35 CH64) on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 8pm.

Arriving to Anglesboro Church on Wednesday for requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. with burial afterwards in the church grounds.

Family flowers only with donations in lieu if desired to Milford Care Centre.