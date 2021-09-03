Michael Clear, Thurles

Michael Clear

Castle Avenue, Thurles.

Beloved husband of Claire, father to Elizabeth, Bill, Michelle and Brian, grandfather to Katie, Lucy, Sarah, Patrick and Michael. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughter in law Ann-Marie, son in law Jason, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles for family and friends, today Friday 3rd September from 6pm to 8pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday 4th September at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence