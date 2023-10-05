Michael (Cinder) Searson, New York and Toomevara

Rockaway Beach, Long Island, New York and late of 1 Bunacum, Toomevara.

Predeceased by his father Michael and mother Jane (nee Maher), his sisters, Nell (Ryan) Grennanstown, Chris (Lawlor) Sydney, Joe (Dodger) Toomevara, Eddie (Cashel) and Noel (Toomevara), sister Mary Genevieve Searson (Ballycommon & Rome).

Survived by his wife Sarah (nee Killackey), sons Michael, Kevin and Denis, daughters Mary (Nolan) and Eileen Searson, sisters Josie Power (Richmond, Nenagh) and Bridget O Meara (Ballycommon), brother David Searson (Ballincollig, Cork), sisters in law, cousins, nieces and nephews, friends, colleagues and neighbours.

Mikey’s cremation took place in New York on September 19th.

His funeral mass will be held on Saturday at 12 noon in Saint Camillus Church, Rockaway Park, New York.

A commemoration mass for the repose of Mikey’s soul will take place on Sunday in Grennanstown Church at 11.30am.

Ar dheis de go raibh a hanam dilis.