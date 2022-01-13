Michael Casey, UK and Fethard

Newmarket, Suffolk, UK and formerly of Fethard.

January 2nd, 2022.

Predeceased by his wife Catherine.

A dearly loved father, grandfather and brother, he will be sadly missed by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his extended relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

