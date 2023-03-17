Michael Carroll, Cloughjordan

Sopwell, Cloughjordan, Co Tipperary.

On 16th March 2023, peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore.

Predeceased by his parents Molly and Johnny and his loving son John. Dearly missed by his loving wife Tricia (nee Moloney, Cashel),his heartbroken daughter Eileen, sons Barry and David, daughters-in-law, Aileen and Fiona, son-in-law Alan, his brother Seán, sisters Mary Long and Ann McGrath,sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, Grandchildren Eoin, Molly, Oisín, Ella, and Charlie, aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Saturday evening at Sullivans Funeral Home, Main Street Borrisokane from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Funeral arriving on Sunday afternoon to St, Patrick’s Church The Pike (E53 H771) at 12: 45 pm for mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers,if desired to Friends of the Regional Hospital Tulllamore.