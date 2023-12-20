Michael Carney, Littleton and London

5, Kevins Park, Littleton, Thurles and formerly London.

Peacefully after a long illness. Under the wonderful care of the staff of St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Predeceased by his brothers Ralph, Peter and Brian, sister Doreen.

Deeply regretted by his loving family; wife Jennie (Janie, née Croke, Ballytarsna, Cashel), daughter Jayne, grandchildren Shay, Hannah and Ciara, brother Roy, sisters Pam, Yvonne and Jill, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, former colleagues in Kodak Rugby Club Harrow, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence (E41 WF74) on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm.

Funeral Service on Friday at 11am in Shannon Crematorium.