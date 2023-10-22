Michael Campbell, Thurles

Michael Campbell
Cormackstown, Thurles
Peacefully after a short illness, under the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital. Predeceased by son Christopher, parents Michael and Bridget, sister Kit, brothers Paddy, Tony, Christopher, and Harry. Deeply regretted by his sons Gerry and Michael, daughters Bridget and Kathleen and their mother Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Pattie (Garrett), brothers Tom and Joe, sisters-in-law Maureen and Eileen, relatives, neighbours and friends.
|Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 23rd October from 5pm to 7pm.
Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Tuesday 24th October at 9.45am for Requiem Mass at 10am.
Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.