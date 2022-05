Brittas, Thurles

After a short illness. Predeceased by his parents Kitty and Michael, brother Patrick and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his sisters, brother, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Thursday, 26th May, from 6pm to 7pm.

Burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery on Friday 27th may at 12 noon.