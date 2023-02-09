Michael Butler, Thurles

Lisheen Terrace, Mitchel Street, Thurles

Peacefully in his 89th year. In the wonderful care of the staff of Esker Rí Nursing Home, Clara, Co Offaly.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary and son-in-law Albert.

Father of Michael, Siobhan and Francis, father-in-law to Maria and Joan, grandad to Andrew, Stephen, Holly, Heather, Tommy and Jack who all loved him dearly. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, all in Esker Nursing Home and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.