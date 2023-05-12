Michael Burke, Nenagh

Wolfe Tone Terrace, Nenagh.

Peacefully after an illness bravely borne, at University Hospital Limerick surrounded by his loving family.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Marion & cherished family Philip, Liam & Fiona. Daughters in law Catherine & Niamh, son in law Michael, grandchildren Charlie, Alison, Lili Mai, Jessica, Casey, Sophia, Riley, Melanie, Madison & Morgan. Sisters in law Eileen & Breda, brothers in law John & Michael, Nieces and nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Sunday from 4 o’clock to 6 o’clock.

His remains will arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Monday for Requiem mass at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Killoscully Church Grounds.

Livestream of the mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie

Family flowers only – donations in lieu if desired to the Tipperary branch of the Parkinson’s Association.