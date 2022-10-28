Michael Burke, Clogheen

Mountain Road Cahir and Killballyboy, Clogheen,

Michael passed away peacefully in the loving care of all at St. Martha’s Nursing Home, Toureen. Late of Mountain Road, Cahir, Killballyboy, Clogheen and originally from Glenascaul, Oranmore Galway.

Predeceased by his wife Lena and daughter Bridie who he supported during their illnesses. He will be sadly missed by his partner Kathleen and loved by his son and daughter, grandchildren, and great grandchildren his surviving brother Peter and sister Sarah and nephews, nieces, extended family and friends worldwide.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm arriving at St. John the Baptist Church Duhill at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11.30am after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

No flowers please donations if desired to St. Martha’s Nursing Home