Michael Bray, Boher

Michael Bray

Ballinteenoe, Boher, Ballina, November 8th 2021, unexpectedly but peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Ashlawn Nursing Home, Nenagh.

Predeceased by his sisters Sr. De Montfort Bray and Nora (O’Connor). Michael will be sadly missed by his loving sister Bridget Bray (Kilrush), his nieces Mary (Bagnell0, Julie (Ryan), Bridget (Darcy) and Deirdre O’Connor, his nephew Robert O’Connor, his niece-in-law and nephews-in-law, his grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

