Michael Bourke, Templemore

Barnane, Templemore, Co. Tipperary.

28th of January 2023.

Predeceased by his wife Mary, brother Donal, sister-in-law Nuala, and niece Margaret.

Deeply regretted by his daughters Evelyn, Doreen, Lucy, Ada, and Dympna, sons Michael, daughter in law Merisa, sons in law, Ned, Matt, Seamus and Pj, brothers, Sean, Denis and Kevin, sisters in law, grandchildren, Louise, jack, Bill, Mary, Jane, John, Rachel, Joseph, Ruth, Tom, Faye, Paddy and Aoife, nephews, nieces, neighbours, and a wide circle of friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Monday evening from 5pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church Drom at 7pm to arrive at 7.45pm.

Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11 30 am. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.