Michael Bourke, Killenaule

Late of Bailey Street, Killenaule.

12th September 2021, at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Predeceased by his wife Maureen (6th September 2021), his father Michael, mother Mary (nee Kennedy), sister Sr. Mechtilde, brothers Dan & John.

Beloved husband of the late Maureen and sadly missed by Patricia, Michael, Kevin, Jim, Paul & Kieran, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Sr. Mary, brother Paddy, extended family and friends.

Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Killenaule on Tuesday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.30 followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule

