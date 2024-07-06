Michael Behan, Co. Laois

Green Roads, Ballybrophy, Laois and Ealga Lodge Nursing Home, Shinrone and Birr Community Nursing Home.

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Tullamore Regional Hospital and surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Kathleen, brothers Tommy and William, sisters Catherine and Joanna.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Christy, Paddy and Fintan, his sister Mary, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his brother Christy’s residence, Brophy Terrace, Roscrea (E53PP63) on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.20am arriving in St. Cronan’s church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Friends of Tullamore Hospital.