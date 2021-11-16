Mena Russell (nee Cody), Roscrea

Mena Russell (Nee Cody)

Gurtderrybeg, Couraguneen, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, 16th of November 2021,

Wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by Her loving Son’s Jim, Brendan, Andrew and John, Daughters Catherine and Mary, Son’s in law, Daughter’s in law, Brother Paddy, Grandchildren, Greatgrandchildren, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives, Neighbours and many friends. May Her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Thursday Evening from 5-7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday in St. Patrick’s Church, Couraguneen at 12 noon.

Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Family flowers only please, donations If desired to Millford Home care c/o Grey’s Funeral Home.

