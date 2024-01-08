Philomena (Mena) Maher nee Nugent, Clonmel

Emmet Street and Davis Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Philomena (in her 96th year), was one of the Nugent family of Newcastle and former publican of the Half-Way House, Barne. She passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of the Cottage Nursing Home, Clonmel on Monday morning surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Pa, she is deeply regretted by her son Patrick, daughter-in-law Margaret, sister Mary (O’Gorman), sister-in-law Eileen (Nugent), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.