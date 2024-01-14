Melissa Morrissey, Fethard

January 13th 2024, peacefully at the Bons Secours Hospital, Cork. Melissa, sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Eamon and Dolores, brother Evan, sisters Catriona and Bronagh, nephew Darragh, uncles, aunts, work colleagues, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence (Eircode E91 D951) this Monday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla at 11.30am followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.