May McMahon nee McCarthy, Clonmel and Ennis

Davis Road, Clonmel and formerly of Ennis, Co Clare.

2nd November 2021 peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Rathkeevan Nursing Home

(Predeceased by her husband Captain Brian McMahon and daughter Siobhan).

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Eileen, Deirdre, Niamh and Fiona, sons Conor and Cormac, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Friday evening from 7pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving at S.S. Peter & Pauls Church at 12.50pm on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 1pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

