Maurice Murphy, Templemore

“An Neidín” Manna South, Templemore.

On 17th of March 2023, peacefully after a long illness very bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his devoted and heartbroken wife Anna Marie, daughters Sorcha, Chloe and Ava, sisters, Eilish, Anne, Bernadette, Geraldine, Janet and Sandra, Brothers, John, Tadgh, Denis and Cormac, father-in-law Paddy, Sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and extended family.

May His gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Monday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Requiem mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore on Tuesday at 12 noon.

Cremation to take place on Wednesday.

