Maurice Mossy Kelleher, Clonmel

Cooleens Close, Clonmel

Peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel.

Predeceased by his parents Mary and Jackie, sisters Pat and Dolores, nephew Carlo.

Mossy will be sadly missed and never forgotten by his loving family brothers Billy, Johnny and Noel, sisters Teresa, Peggy, Breda, Anne and Lily, brothers-in-law Jimmy, Tom and Michael, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Fennessy’s Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 4pm to 6pm.

Removal on Sunday morning to SS Peter & Paul’s Church.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 11am and burial thereafter in St. Patricks Cemetery.

Mossy’s funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Donations if desired to Down Syndrome Ireland.