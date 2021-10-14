Maureen Wall (Nee Scanlon) – Ballymacarbry

Knocknaree, Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford and late of Carrickbanagher, Co. Sligo.

Peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital (Predeceased by her daughter Catherine and sister Nuala).

Sadly missed by her loving children, Maura, Valerie, Noreen, Tommy & Ollie. Grandchildren, Saoirse, Lorcán, Gabriel, Cian, Oran, Oisin, Conal, Enya, Olan, Elasa, Aida, Maisie and Ilo. Sons in law, Brian, Jim and Chris. Daughters in law, Tintii, and Marie. Sisters, Cajetan, Ursula and Geraldine. Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and friends.

May Maureen Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday the 14th from 4pm.

Maureen’s funeral will arrive at St. Helena’s Church, The Nire, at 11:50am on Friday, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Friday morning please.

Family flowers only. Donations if required to Barnardos Ireland.

Maureen’s funeral mass can be viewed from 3pm on the following link; www.irishlivestream.com/15102021mw

