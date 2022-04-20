Maureen Tynan nee Cordial, Ballycahill and Loughmore

Ballinahow, Ballycahill, Thurles and Loughmore

19th of April 2022, peacefully at home after a short illness bravely borne,

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, daughter Trisha, son Dan, daughter in law Jessica, son in law Michael, grandchildren, Sinead, Jack, Tom and Teidi, cousins Therese, Timmy, Tadhg and Tess, brother, sisters, brothers in law, Aunt, Uncle, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence this Thursday Evening from 4 pm to 7 pm (Eircode E41 KX34).

Requiem Mass on Friday in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 11 am. Interment in Killinan Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com