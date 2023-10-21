Maureen Ryan, Newport

Maureen Ryan (Tim)

Reanoggymore, Rearcross, Newport, Co Tipperary

Predeceased by her loving husband Denis (Dinny) and sister of the late Mickie, Fr Jim and Pat.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons and daughters, Pat, Hannah (Tobin), Kathleen (Treacy), Mary (Campion), Fionnuala (Hennessy), Neil and Denis, grandchildren Brendan, Yvonne, Rachel, Stephen, Michelle, Mark, Mariea, Brian, Marian, Jimmy, Isabelle, Clara and Seán, sister in law Lily, brother in law Johnny, sons in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours, friends and the residents and staff of Dean Maxwell.

Reposing this Sunday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 5 o’clock to 8 o’clock.

Arriving Monday morning to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o’clock, followed by burial in Rearcross Cemetery.

Maureen’s funeral Mass will be live streamed : https://funeralslive.ie/maureen-ryan/

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Dean Maxwell CNU.

“May she Rest in Peace”