Maureen Ryan née Townley, Limerick, Ballina and Shannon

The Strand Apartments, Limerick, formerly of Shannon House, Ballina and Shannon, Co. Clare.

March 8th 2024, peacefully after a short illness at University Hospital Limerick surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Jimmie, brother Jack and son-in-law Barry.

Deeply missed by her heartbroken children Carol, Paul, Philip and Barry, sister-in-law Angela, son-in-law Jim, daughters-in-law Anita and Melíosa, beloved grandchildren Luisa, James, Ryan, Carolanne, Shane and Kieran, their partners, her beautiful great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, neighbours and her many dear friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick this Monday from 5.30pm to 7pm.

A celebration of Maureen’s life and Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11.30am in the Church of Our Lady and St. Lua, Ballina.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Maureen’s Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchcamlive.ie/ballina-boher-parish/

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to Milford Care Centre.