Maureen O’Flynn nee Fitzsimmons, Clonmel

Carrigeen, Clonmel.

Maureen passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 6th, surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Patrick, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Annette and Maria, sons Johnny, Paul and Barry, grandchildren Charlotte, Kayleigh, Robbie, Benjamin, Adam, Ryan, Taylor, Danny and Molly, sister Ann, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home (Eircode E91 AX26) on Tuesday from 4pm to 6pm.

Removal on Wednesday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 1pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.