Maureen Murphy nee Clancy, Clonmel

Ashford, Western Road, Clonmel

3rd October 2023, peacefully in the loving care of Rathkeevan Nursing Home with family by her side.

Beloved wife of the late Jerry (retired Garda Superintendent).

Sadly missed by her loving sons Barry and Gavin, daughter Aisling, grandchildren Abby, Rachel, Iseult and Emmet, brothers Sean, Fr Tony and Oliver, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Maureen’s Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland