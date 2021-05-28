Maureen Long nee Danagher

Bouladuff, The Ragg. Peacefully at home.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Dan, daughters Lisa, Yvonne, son Daniel, grandson Shane and granddaughter Farragh, sisters, brothers, son in law John, sister in law, Maureen, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Due to government guidelines a private funeral will take place.

Removal on Saturday to The Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Monroe for Requiem Mass at 11.30, followed by interment in St. Michael’s Cemetery Bouladuff.

Maureen’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on DromInch.com

House Private Please.

